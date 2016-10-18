Police: Portland man arrested for methadone overdose death of 2- - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Portland man arrested for methadone overdose death of 2-year-old nephew

Posted: Updated:
Willie Lee Harris Jr., jail booking photo Willie Lee Harris Jr., jail booking photo
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A Portland man is facing charges after his 2-year-old nephew died from a methadone overdose.

Homicide detectives responded to a Portland hospital on Oct. 10 to investigate the death of Reginald Harris Jr.

It was determined the child died from a lethal dose of methadone.

Detectives said the methadone was left in a place where the child could reach it by his uncle, 35-year-old Willie Lee Harris Jr.

Police do not believe Harris intentionally gave methadone to the child.

Harris was arrested Monday in the area of Northwest 16th Avenue and Flanders Street. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree manslaughter, negligent homicide, first-degree criminal mistreatment and possession of heroin.

Officers said Harris also had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

He was set to be arraigned in court Tuesday.

"This case is a tragic reminder to keep all prescription drugs in a safe place where children do not have access to them," according to a statement from the Portland Police Bureau.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.