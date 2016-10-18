Police: Portland man arrested for methadone overdose death of 2-year-old nephew

A Portland man is facing charges after his 2-year-old nephew died from a methadone overdose.

Homicide detectives responded to a Portland hospital on Oct. 10 to investigate the death of Reginald Harris Jr.

It was determined the child died from a lethal dose of methadone.

Detectives said the methadone was left in a place where the child could reach it by his uncle, 35-year-old Willie Lee Harris Jr.

Police do not believe Harris intentionally gave methadone to the child.

Harris was arrested Monday in the area of Northwest 16th Avenue and Flanders Street. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree manslaughter, negligent homicide, first-degree criminal mistreatment and possession of heroin.

Officers said Harris also had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

He was set to be arraigned in court Tuesday.

"This case is a tragic reminder to keep all prescription drugs in a safe place where children do not have access to them," according to a statement from the Portland Police Bureau.

