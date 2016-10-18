Timbers midfielder Ned Grabavoy announces retirement at end of season

Portland Timbers midfielder Ned Grabavoy announced Tuesday that he will retire at the end of the season.

Grabavoy has played 13 professional seasons in Major League Soccer and participated in more than 300 games.

The 33-year-old has played for six different clubs and compiled 17 goals and 31 assists in regular season play during his career.

Grabavoy has made 18 postseason appearances with 12 starts, scoring two goals. He is a two-time MLS Cup champion.

Grabavoy joined Portland prior to the 2016 season as the first-ever MLS free agency signing for the Timbers. Grabavoy has appeared in 27 games with the Timbers, including nine starts.

“I cannot thank my family enough for their support and the endless sacrifices they've made throughout the years to not only put me in a position to succeed, but provide me the opportunity to enjoy playing the game for as long as I have. Although I'm saying goodbye to the playing phase of my career, I'm excited and eager for the challenges that await me," Grabavoy said in a statement.

Grabavoy described the Portland Timbers Football Club as, "one of the most special and unique in Major League Soccer."

The Timbers will finish the regular season Sunday against Vancouver.

