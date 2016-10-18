Beer Pro/Am pair home brewers with pros to create new brews

It was beyond beer-vana when Portland's annual Beer Pro/Am rolled into town this past weekend.

The event, now in its fourth year, was organized by Willamette Week and is one of the Rose City's most unique beer festivals.

Unlike most brew fests, the brewers are actually pouring their own beers at the Pro/Am, and fans have a chance to interact with them and ask questions.

Between 500 and 600 beer fans were out for this year’s event, despite the stormy weather.

The Pro/Am was started as a way to bring together professional and home brewers to make beers neither had made before.

The brewers said they enjoy the challenge of getting to try in combinations and flavor elements for their beers, including mango, lime, chilies and pine.

