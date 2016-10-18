‘Jack Reacher’ author talks to MORE - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

‘Jack Reacher’ author talks to MORE

Posted: Updated:

While moviegoers will see the second “Jack Reacher” movie hit the big screen this weekend, the character actually began as the hero of a book series by author Lee Child in the 1990s.

Tom Cruise reprises the title role in “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back” of the ex-military major who in the film sets out to uncover the truth behind a government conspiracy and fights to clear his name.

The sequel also stars Cobie Smulders from "The Avengers" and Robert Knepper from "Prison Break.”

Child said he was inspired to write the series after being fired from another job, and with nearly two dozen books in the series, audiences could be seeing more action from Jack Reacher for years to come.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.