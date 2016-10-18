Rewards up to $20K offered in illegal killing of Oregon female gray wolf OR-28

Oregon wolf OR-28 was found dead near Summer Lake on Oct. 6. Rewards are being offered to catch the poacher. (Photo: Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife)

Rewards up to $20,000 are being offered to track down whoever killed OR-28, a female gray wolf found dead in the Fremont-Winema National Forest.

The wolf's body was located on Oct. 6 near Summer Lake.

Wildlife officials said OR-28, a 3-year-old radio collared wolf, recently paired with an 8-year-old male wolf known as OR-3 and had her first litter of pups.

It is a violation of the federal Endangered Species Act to kill a gray wolf, which is listed as endangered in the western two-thirds of Oregon.

The violation is punishable by a fine up to $100,000, as well as one year in prison.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a $5,000 reward. The Center for Biological Diversity is offering a $10,000 reward. The Humane Society of the United States and the Humane Society Wildlife Land Trust announced an additional $5,000 reward Tuesday.

The rewards are for information leading to a conviction of the person or people responsible for the poaching of the wolf.

Anyone with information is asked to call USFWS at 503-682-6131 or the Oregon State Police tip line at 800-452-7888. Callers may remain anonymous.

