Deputies: Shots fired leads to car chase in Vancouver-area neighborhood

A homeowner called 911 to report a neighbor firing a handgun at a car driving past their homes in the Vancouver area.

Deputies responded to the 7300 block of Northeast 159th Avenue at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday. Several shell casings were recovered at the scene.

The caller said the car being shot at was a blue sedan and it sped away, with the shooter chasing after it in a black Corvette.

Both vehicles were traveling at a high rate of speed.

About 10 minutes later, a Vancouver police officer spotted the black Corvette on Fourth Plain Boulevard and performed a traffic stop.

The driver of the Corvette and another person in the car were questioned about the shooting.

The driver of the blue sedan was not located and did not report the incident to law enforcement.

No injuries were reported.

The case remains under investigation and no other details were immediately released by investigators.

