Portland Parks & Rec fields to remain closed due to weather

Glenhaven Park is one of the numerous Portland Parks and Rec fields that will remain closed until at least Thursday due to standing water and mud leading to poor conditions. (KPTV)

Portland Parks and Recreation said Tuesday that all city-owned athletic and ball fields will stay closed through at least Thursday due to safety concerns over the saturated conditions on the fields.

Staff closed the facilities last Friday as heavy storms began working their way through the Portland-metro area.

The wet conditions have left many of the fields with standing water, mud and slippery turf. Parks and Rec staff said they feel the generally poor conditions could cause safety issues for guests and said the conditions have also made it more difficult it for maintenance crews to care for the fields.

The closure does not affect synthetic turf fields, which were designed for all weather play, but does close all grass fields at PP&R sites.

Anyone granted permits for events at PP&R fields will have the fees refunded.

Parks officials said they would re-examine the fields on Thursday to see if the closure would need to be extended.

