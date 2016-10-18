Portland chocolate business offers reward paid in chocolate to catch burglar

The owners of a Portland business are offering a sweet reward to catch the person who smashed their front door.

A man broke through the front door of Creo Chocolate, 122 N.E. Broadway St., on Monday night. The break-in was caught by the company's surveillance camera.

The man didn't actually take anything from the business, but the damage to the door is estimated at more than $750.

Kevin Straub, who owns Creo with his parents, Janet and Tim Straub, said he was working late at the business when he heard banging on the door.

“I got up, looked out the window and looked down and I saw a guy banging on the door, breaking the glass down."

Straub believes the suspect didn’t know anyone was inside and when the suspect heard a scream, he took off.

Creo Chocolate's owners released surveillance footage in hopes of tracking down the suspect.

The surveillance video shows the man burst through the door and run toward the front counter, before quickly turning right around and running back out through the broken door.

Creo Chocolate is offering a $500 reward, to be paid in chocolate, to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

"We're saddened and frustrated something like this happened," said Straub. "We have such wonderful support in this neighborhood and the whole community. We're perplexed why someone would want to do this."

Tips can be submitted to detectives at 503-823-4357.

