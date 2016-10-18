Residents of northeast neighborhood lose mail service due to loose dog

Some residents living along Northeast Emerson St. in in Portland now have to drive to a post office two miles away after the USPS stopped delivery due to two incidents with a dog. (KPTV)

Residents of a northeast Portland neighborhood have had their mail deliveries on hold for two months after an incident between a mail carrier and a loose dog.

A letter from the United States Postal Service to Diane Foster, who has been affected by the mail hold, explained the situation.

The letter states that the dog charged a mail carrier on August 12 near Northeast 70th Avenue and Northeast Emerson Street.

As that was the second such incident involving this particular dog, the postmaster determined that block was not a safe place for the carrier to deliver mail.

Since the latest incident, about 10 homes have had their mail on hold, with residents having to drive to the Rose City Post Office a little more than two miles away.

Foster said the solution is overkill and wondered why the actual issue with the dog and its owner was not being addressed.

“They're not fixing the problem by having the dog owner change his behavior,” she said. “They're fixing the problem by having like a no-fly zone from my house to ten homes over.”

While the post office where the neighbors now have to go to get their mail is not very far away, they said that the trips are still very time-consuming.

“Having to drive down there and wait sometimes 20-30 minutes in line, it’s a huge inconvenience,” Crystal Schnacky, who lives on the affected block, said.

Schnacky and her neighbors hoped the Postal Service could work something out with the dog’s owner, who has indicated a desire to remedy the situation, but so far that hasn’t happened.

“We have offered up many solutions including fencing in our yard, sending Bailey to “doggy daycare” during the day, or even re-homing him,” Tiffany Searsdodd, the dog’s owner, said in a written statement. “All of these solutions have been rejected by the Post Master”

Instead, the Postmaster, Anthony Spina-Denson, wrote another letter to neighbors, with a different solution; installing a Central Box Unit on Northeast Emerson, which would require neighbors to walk from their homes to collect their mail.

The residents are concerned with that proposal, noting the dangers of trying to walk from their homes to the single mail unit.

“People fly up and down the street. There are no sidewalks,” Schnacky said. “It’s just a safety concern for us.”

Foster said she would like to see a solution that brings back their individual service.

“What we want is the post office to work with the owner of the dog and come to a conclusion, and we want our personal mail returned,” she said.

According to the Postal Service, residents’ mail will be placed on hold until the box is installed.

