Portland teacher on leave as police investigate report of inappropriate behavior in class

A teacher at a north Portland school has been placed on leave as police investigate a report that the teacher was behaving inappropriately in class and with students.

Officers responded to Astor School on North Yale Street on Tuesday.

Preliminary information given to police indicates the teacher's behavior could be considered criminal in nature, so the Youth Services Division, assisted by the Child Abuse Team, were called to conduct a follow-up investigation into the allegations of misconduct.

The teacher has not been arrested and specific allegations have not been released.

Police have not identified the teacher, but students and parents say they know him.

"Every morning when he walks in the halls he says hi to every single student," Peyton Grenz, a student, said. "It just seemed weird he didn't say hi to anyone today."

Astor School sent a letter home to families stating the teacher was placed on administrative leave Tuesday while "the police are investigating a matter."

"While this is difficult, this is all the information that we can share right now as we cooperate with the police and their investigation," the letter states.

Astor School has students from kindergarten through eighth grade.

