Woman files $325K lawsuit against Tigard tanning salon over two-way windows

A woman who says her privacy was violated at a Tigard tanning salon has filed a $325,000 lawsuit.

According to court documents, Renee Baker claims she didn't know windows in the booth of the Palm Beach Tan in Bridgeport Village were made of two-way glass, and that customers were supposed to lower electric blinds.

Baker says back in April of this year, she got undressed in front of the windows before tanning and found out that people outside could see her.

The lawsuit was filed last week, and is seeking $325,000 for shame and humiliation.

Baker claims Palm Beach Tan should have alerted her and other customers that they should lower the blinds before getting undressed.

On Tuesday, Fox 12 received a statement from Palm Beach Tan that said:

"The comfort and privacy of our members is a top priority. Each of our team members are specially trained in the use of equipment and to assure a rewarding and comfortable experience for our members."

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.