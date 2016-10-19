Deputies seek person of interest in Milwaukie-area homicide inve - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies seek person of interest in Milwaukie-area homicide investigation

Similar MINI Cooper as one sought in connection to a homicide in the Milwaukie area. (Image: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office) Similar MINI Cooper as one sought in connection to a homicide in the Milwaukie area. (Image: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)
Dean Boettcher Courtesy: CCSO Dean Boettcher Courtesy: CCSO
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

Clackamas County deputies Wednesday are searching for a man and a woman they believe may have been involved in the death of a man in the Milwaukie area Tuesday night.

Deputies have identified 51-year-old Dean Christian Boettcher as a person of interest in the investigation. 

Deputies identified 44-year-old Paula Rothery as a person of interest but have since located her and she is no longer a person of interest.

Clackamas County emergency dispatchers said deputies responded to the scene in the 17000 block of Southeast Oatfield Road around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies said they arrived to find a man dead inside the home. Investigators determined that he died of homicidal violence.

Investigators said Boettcher was last seen in a cream colored 2010 MINI Cooper with a black top and Oregon license plate number 399HJL.

Police records show Boettcher has an extensive criminal history dating back to the late 1980s. Criminal charges range from unauthorized use of a vehicle to attempted murder. 

Boettcher is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him or the MINI Cooper, call 911 immediately. 

Oatfield Road was closed between McNary Road and Jennings Avenue until about 2:30 p.m.

