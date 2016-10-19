One woman dies in violent crash along SR-500 in Vancouver - KPTV - FOX 12

One woman dies in violent crash along SR-500 in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

A 22-year-old woman was killed in a violent crash along SR-500 in Vancouver early Wednesday morning, according to Washington State Patrol.

WSP said a 2007 Toyota Camry, driven by Autumn Taylor, had been traveling eastbound near Northeast Andresen Road around 4:30 a.m. when it left the roadway.

Troopers said the car struck a guardrail and two electrical boxes before coming to a rest along the road.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

SR-500 was briefly closed but has since reopened to all traffic. 

