Several cars damaged by gunfire in NE Portland, police investigating

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland officers responded to a report of shots fired in a Northeast Portland residential area Wednesday.

Police arrived at the scene in the 13000 block of Northeast Prescott Drive around 5 a.m. to find several damaged cars and bullet casings.

Police said they recovered between 12 and 15 bullet casings from the area.

Several cars and the exterior of an apartment complex were hit by gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

Portland police are investigating the incident. 

