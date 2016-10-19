Deputies: 11-year-old girl struck, killed by driver near Battle Ground

A 11-year-old girl died after being hit by a minivan near Battle Ground on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the 28900 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue at 8:42 a.m.

Investigators said a 76-year-old man driving a minivan south on 82nd Avenue hit a girl as she attempted to cross the road.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial reports were that the girl was on a bicycle, but deputies determined she was walking.

There were also reports that the driver left the scene, but deputies said he stopped after the collision and was told by first responders that his van was in the way and he needed to move it.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation and this is not considered a hit-and-run investigation, according to deputies. Investigators said charges are not anticipated at this time.

Foggy conditions may have been a factor in the collision, according to investigators.

Family members identified the girl as Elizabeth Smith. A fund has been established to help her family with funeral costs at Youcaring.com.

This story was updated to reflect a correction from deputies about the age of the girl.

