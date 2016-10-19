Deputies seeking public's help with arson investigation - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies seeking public's help with arson investigation

Cowlitz Co. deputies said the a fire at a house on Bunker Hill Road Sunday left the home as a total loss. (Cowlitz Co. Sheriff’s Office) Cowlitz Co. deputies said the a fire at a house on Bunker Hill Road Sunday left the home as a total loss. (Cowlitz Co. Sheriff’s Office)
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) -

Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for information about a weekend fire that completely destroyed a home.

Dispatchers report that 911 received a call about the fire at 153 Bunker Hill Road Sunday around 5 p.m. The house was empty at the time and had not been occupied for months.

Deputies received a tip that a red Toyota flatbed pickup was leaving the house just prior to the fire starting, but had been in contact with the owner and do not consider that person a suspect in the case.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the fire to please call 360-577-3092. People can also send a text by sending “CCSOTIP” followed by the tip to 847411.

