Deputies seeking public's help with arson investigation

Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for information about a weekend fire that completely destroyed a home.

Dispatchers report that 911 received a call about the fire at 153 Bunker Hill Road Sunday around 5 p.m. The house was empty at the time and had not been occupied for months.

Deputies received a tip that a red Toyota flatbed pickup was leaving the house just prior to the fire starting, but had been in contact with the owner and do not consider that person a suspect in the case.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the fire to please call 360-577-3092. People can also send a text by sending “CCSOTIP” followed by the tip to 847411.

