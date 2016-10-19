Ryan Bundy urges jurors to 'stand for freedom' - KPTV - FOX 12

Ryan Bundy urges jurors to 'stand for freedom'

By The Associated Press
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

Ryan Bundy told jurors during his closing argument in the Oregon standoff case to "stand for freedom," and find him not guilty.

Bundy is among seven defendants being tried on a charge of conspiring to impede federal workers from doing their jobs at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge during last winter's 41-day occupation.

Acting as his own attorney, Bundy quoted Martin Luther King Jr., saying injustice anywhere is threat to justice everywhere.

Bundy said that explains why he joined the protest in support of two ranchers he believes were wrongly imprisoned.

He acknowledged taking over the workspace of federal employees, saying the occupiers didn't know whose seats they were sitting in and didn't care. He said it might sound callous, but the purpose of the movement was beyond such considerations.

