Red Cross opens center for people affected by gas explosion

Eight people, including three firefighters and a police officer, were injured in a natural gas explosion in northwest Portland.

The American Red Cross has opened a reception center for people affected by the gas explosion that leveled a building in northwest Portland Wednesday morning and left eight injured.

The center will be located at Beth Israel at 1972 Northwest Flanders Street.

Anyone that has been displaced by the explosion or needs assistance is encouraged to stop by. There will be water, food and shelter information available.

Firefighters responded to Northwest 23rd Avenue and Glisan Street at around 9 a.m. Wednesday. A NW Natural spokesperson said a contractor hit a gas line, causing a leak.

