Deputies searching for two men suspected of shooting in Turner

Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for two men thought to be connected to a late-night shooting in Turner that left one person injured.

Deputies responded Tuesday night around 11:00 p.m. to the 5400 block of Denver Street SE where the victim said they had been shot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

According to the victim, the suspects were two men described as being in their late teens or early 20s. Deputies said the victim noted that one of the men wore a dark-colored baseball cap and a paisley colored bandana around his face.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Turner Police Department on this investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 503-540-8013.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.