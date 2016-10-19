PPS students, parents show support for Measure 97

A group of parents and students from Portland are showing their support for Measure 97.

Parents and students from Portland Public Schools along with the non-profit, Family Forward Oregon, gathered Wednesday morning to make lawn signs and go door-to-door to support Measure 97.

Measure 97 on November's ballot would raise taxes on large corporations. Money raised would go to schools, senior services, and health care.

Family Forward Oregon explained why they are supporting the measure.

"Our class sizes are too large, our school year is too short. We have all kinds of interruptions in the school in year because of lack of funding. Our kids aren't getting the basics in art and music. You know, my school this year had to fundraise to hire another math teacher. We can do better than that, so we're out talking to voters about why it is important to us that we all vote yes on Measure 97 this November," said Andrea Paluso with Family First Oregon.

Ballots for the November 8 General Election for Oregonians are being mailed out starting on Wednesday.

