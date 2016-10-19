Vancouver Mall to close on Thanksgiving

Vancouver Mall will be closed on Thanksgiving but will be back open to shoppers on Black Friday.

Centennial Real Estate Company announced on Wednesday that the mall will be closed on Thanksgiving to renew the tradition of families spending the holiday together and to "rekindle the magic of Black Friday."

“Not only does this allow for families to be together on Thanksgiving, but it brings back the excitement that has historically surrounded the busiest shopping day of the year. This decision is an example of our commitment to the communities we serve, and to offer shopping experiences centered on what uniquely matters to them.” said Steven Levin, CEO of Centennial Real Estate. “Family and tradition matter to our customers, and we want to support those values by encouraging our shoppers, employees and communities to celebrate a traditional holiday. Thanksgiving is for sharing. Black Friday is for shopping.”

Vancouver Mall will open at 8 a.m. on Black Friday.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.