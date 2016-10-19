Missing teen girl from Gresham located by Hillsboro police

A missing 16-year-old girl from Gresham was located by Hillsboro police.

The Gresham Police Department put out an alert Wednesday for Erica Paasch. Officers said she ran away from her home Tuesday without her medication and she has a medical condition that requires daily care.

On Thursday, police said she was found safe by Hillsboro officers and returned to her home.

No other details were released.

"Police want to thank everyone who looked for Paasch and called with information," according to a Gresham Police Department statement.

