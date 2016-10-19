Sen. Bernie Sanders endorses Oregon's Measure 97

The Yes on 97 campaign announced on Wednesday that Senator Bernie Sanders has endorsed Oregon's Measure 97.

The announcement was made in a campaign video that was released Wednesday morning.

Measure 97 on November's ballot would raise taxes on large corporation. Money raised would go to schools, senior services and health care.

Senator Bernie Sanders released a statement on Measure 97:

At a time of massive income and wealth inequality, it is time for large profitable corporations to start paying their fair share of taxes. That is why I am supporting Oregon 97. Large corporations must help the people of Oregon provide high quality public education, health care and services for seniors. Passing Measure 97 would allow Oregon to fund 7,500 new teachers, provide 16,000 seniors with quality in-home care - without raising taxes on small businesses. If you believe huge corporations shouldn't be able to use loopholes to avoid paying taxes, vote for Measure 97. If you believe in moving closer to a nation in which health care is a right not a privilege, vote for Measure 97. If you believe that all people wanting to pursue higher education should be able to do so regardless of their income, vote for Measure 97. I think quality education, improved health care and the ability to retire in dignity are worth asking the biggest corporations and Wall Street to pay a little more. Please vote yes on Measure 97.

Ballots for the November 8 General Election for Oregonians are being mailed out starting on Wednesday.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.