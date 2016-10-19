PBOT to install new crosswalk on Hawthorne where teen was killed

Intersection where Fallon Smart, 15, was hit and killed in August (Source: KPTV)

The Portland Bureau of Transportation said it plans to install a new crosswalk and median island at the intersection where a Portland teenager was killed.

Fifteen-year-old Fallon Smart was hit and killed by a driver while crossing Southeast Hawthorne at 43rd Avenue back in August.

All intersections in Oregon are legal crosswalks, but people say this would enhance the existing crosswalk.

Neighbors and business owners say they hope the new precautions will make the area safer for kids.

PBOT did not give a timeline for the construction of the crosswalk and median.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.