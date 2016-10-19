Two people injured after explosion at commercial building in Astoria

Two people were injured in an explosion at a building near Portway and Industry Streets in Astoria Wednesday night.

Clatsop County District Attorney Josh Marquis said firefighters responded to the explosion just after 6 p.m.

Marquis said the explosion happened at a commercial building that houses two separate businesses.

The explosion happened in Higher Level Concentrates. Three people were in the business when the explosion happened and were able to escape.

Two people were life-flighted to Legacy Emanuel with burn injuries. The extent of their injuries and conditions are not known at this time.

A marijuana dispensary named Sweet Relief is housed in the same building and was damaged but was not the source of the explosion.

The Clatsop County Fire Investigation Team, Oregon State Fire Marshall’s Office and Oregon State Police Arson Investigators are working to determine what caused the explosion.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.