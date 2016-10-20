Missing K-9 officer found by neighbor in Banks

A missing K-9 Officer named Radar, who went missing near Manning Wednesday night, was found by a neighbor in Banks early Thursday morning.

Radar was found by Alecia Newman around 5:30 a.m.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Radar had bolted into a heavily wooded area just north of Manning.

Radar and his handler had responded to a pursuit of a suspect who had fled in his car from a North Plains police officer.

The suspect jumped out of his vehicle and fled on foot into the woods near northwest Green Mountain Road.

Deputies pursued the suspect, but in the process, Radar's leash became tangled in a bush. When Radar's handler unhooked the leash to untangle him, Radar took off into the woods.

Newman said she had spoken with deputies Wednesday night and they asked her to keep an eye out for Radar.

Thursday morning, Newman let her two dogs out into her yard and noticed a third dog.

According to Newman, she found Radar in her dog house and was able to coax him out with a treat.

Newman said Radar was shy and scared at first, but eventually came into her house.

Newman called 911 and deputies came and picked him up.

The suspect from Wednesday's pursuit remains at large.

