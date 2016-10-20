Multnomah County search and rescue teams locate 2 lost hikers ne - KPTV - FOX 12

Multnomah County search and rescue teams locate 2 lost hikers near Triple Falls

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: MCSO Courtesy: MCSO
COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) -

Two hikers are back home safe after they became lost in the Columbia River Gorge near Triple Falls Wednesday night.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team responded to both the Oneonta and Horsetail Falls trailheads around 9:45 p.m.

Crews said two hikers were unable to find their way back to the trailhead and contacted deputies via text message.

MCSO said they were able to locate the hikers around 11:45 p.m. Rescuers said the hikers were not injured and were able to walk out of the wilderness on their own.

MCSO would like to remind Columbia River Gorge hikers to plan ahead and be prepared with extra food, water and clothing when heading out on the trails.  

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.