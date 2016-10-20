Multnomah County search and rescue teams locate 2 lost hikers near Triple Falls

Two hikers are back home safe after they became lost in the Columbia River Gorge near Triple Falls Wednesday night.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team responded to both the Oneonta and Horsetail Falls trailheads around 9:45 p.m.

Crews said two hikers were unable to find their way back to the trailhead and contacted deputies via text message.

MCSO said they were able to locate the hikers around 11:45 p.m. Rescuers said the hikers were not injured and were able to walk out of the wilderness on their own.

MCSO would like to remind Columbia River Gorge hikers to plan ahead and be prepared with extra food, water and clothing when heading out on the trails.

