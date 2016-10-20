Firefighters, police injured in NW Portland gas explosion ‘doing well’

Several firefighters and police officers injured in a gas explosion in northwest Portland are on the road to recovery, two spokesmen said Thursday.

Portland Fire & Rescue and Portland Police Bureau reported in a press conference that their injured employees are “all doing well.”

PF&R said three of their firefighters, Peter St. John, Brett Kimple and Eric Kent are all recovering well. Kimple and Kent were treated and released Wednesday and St. John remains in fair condition at Legacy Emanuel.

Portland police told FOX 12 their officers, Larry Mcnabb and Chris Kulp, were both treated and released Wednesday.

Portland Fire & Rescue responded to reports of a gas leak at Portland Bagelworks on Northwest 23rd Avenue and Glisan Street around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews said a construction workers had accidentally hit a natural gas line, causing gas to leak into the building.

Firefighters determined that the gas levels were dangerously high and evacuated the area.

Multiple explosions began around 9:38 a.m. causing damage to the bagel shop and surrounding businesses.

Eight people were injured in the blasts including three firefighters, two police officers and three civilians. Remarkably, no one was killed.

Two firefighters suffered broken legs, but the rest of the injuries were relatively minor, according to PF&R.

Residents around the area of the blast site were without power until early Thursday morning. Most people are able to get back into the surrounding buildings.

PR&R said multiple investigators will be on the scene for most of Thursday sifting through debris. Portland firefighters are still investigating the ignition source.

The majority of 23rd Avenue is still open, however people must take a detour at Flanders Street in order to avoid the blast area.

