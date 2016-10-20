Bear spotted roaming around Eugene neighborhood

A large bear was spotted by several homeowners roaming around a Eugene neighborhood Thursday, according to police.

The Eugene Police Department said the 200-300 pound bear was first seen at West 16th Avenue and Oak Patch Road around 12:27 a.m.

The bear was seen again around 2:35 a.m. by a caller in the 3500 block of West 18th Street.

The caller said the bear went into the back yard of a home in the 2300 block of Blackburn Street before walking onto the bike path.

Later, a homeowner told police around 4:54 a.m. that the bear was in a driveway in the 2700 block of Timberline Drive knocking over trash bins.

The bear was last seen by officers in the 2300 block of Kevington Avenue.

Oregon State Police would like to remind residents to stay away from any wildlife. If you see the bear, please contact the Eugene Police Department.

