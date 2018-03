Portland-based filmmaker Kacey Klonsky is exploring the emotional connection between humans and their older dogs.

In her new media series, “Project Unconditional,” Klonsky shares a collection of photos and stories from owners of older dogs.

Learn more about the series on her YouTube channel and check out her website KaceyKlonsky.com.

