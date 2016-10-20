MORE takes a tour around Astoria’s Flavel House Museum

Astoria is full of beautiful and historical sites. MORE recently took a trip to coastal town to learn more about the Caption George Flavel House Museum.

Built in 1885 by the Captain and his family, Flavel build the house from the money he made as a river bar pilot, a dangerous occupation even today, let alone in the 1880s.

According to the Clatsop County Historical Society, the Flavel House is one of the best preserved examples of Queen Anne architecture in the Northwest.

