Chip and Joanna Gaines launch new lifestyle magazine

They’re big names in the design world and are known for their spectacular home renovations on the hit HGTV show “Fixer Upper.”

Now Chip and Joanna Gaines have teamed up with Meredith for a new lifestyle magazine. The famed couple talks to MORE about “The Magnolia Journal” and the release of their book “The Magnolia Story.”

“I knew it was the right time for a magazine. People were asking questions and I wasn’t able to answer them one on one. I thought the magazine was a great tool so people could look at it, take it into their homes and hopefully be inspired by it,” Joanna said.

“The Magnolia Journal” launched on October 11th and will be released quarterly. The Meredith Corporation is also the media company that owns FOX 12.

You can find the publication at major retailers. You can also sign up for a subscription at Meredith.com/Magnolia.

