BurnCycle founder speaks out against bullying for Spirit Day

Thursday, Oct. 20 is National Spirit Day, where millions worldwide stand against bullying and show their support for the LGBTQ community. The month of October is also Bullying Prevention Month.

One local studio owner is standing up to bullies in her own way. After years of being picked on herself, Jessi Duley has zero tolerance for bullies. She remembers when her high energy levels were considered different.

“There was a ton of times as a kid where everyone hides from you because you’re the hyper kid. You walk in and your whole desk has been emptied or you walk into the closet and your brand new jacket has been sharpied all over,” she said.

Duley talks to MORE about her experiences and how it fueled her to found BurnCycle. Now the studio owner uses her energy to make others feel strong and confident through fitness.

To learn more about the studio and their anti-bullying campaign visit Burn-Cycle.com.

