Police searching for bull elk poacher in Columbia County

Police are searching for a poacher who illegally killed a bull elk in Columbia County.

The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division was notified of a dead bull elk in the area of Alder Creek and Cedar Creek on Monday.

Troopers responded and located the animal with its head removed. All the meat had been left to waste.

Investigators believe the elk was most likely shot on Sunday.

A reward up to $1,000 from the Oregon Hunters Association Turn-In-Poacher program and the Columbia County Chapter of the Oregon Hunter's Association is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the poacher hotline at 1-800-452-7888 or email joseph.dezso@state.or.us.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.