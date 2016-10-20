President Obama endorses Gov. Kate Brown in re-election bid

Governor Kate Brown picked up a powerful endorsement Thursday from President Barack Obama.

In a video released by the campaign, President Obama lauded Brown’s moves during her time in office to increase the minimum wage, invest in career and technical education and pass legislation to move to renewable energy.

“It's fashionable to complain about political gridlock. But, when you look, there are good things going on in America,” he said in the video. “That's especially true in Oregon, where my friend Kate Brown is getting things done.”

Completely humbled and honored to have your support, @POTUS! pic.twitter.com/iZeY0JNpT6 — Kate Brown (@KateBrownForOR) October 20, 2016

Brown, who is being challenged by Salem Republican Dr. William “Bud” Pierce, has also picked up endorsements from the American Federation of Teachers, Oregon AFL-CIO and Oregon League of Conservation Voters.

Pierce has picked up endorsements from the National Rifle Association and Oregon Farm Bureau.

