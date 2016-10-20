Students learn how to deal with 'The Big One' at ShakeOut Academy

Students at Benson High School received training from Portland Fire & Rescue and the Red Cross during the Great Oregon ShakeOut Academy Thursday.(KPTV)

Portland Fire & Rescue hosted the Great Oregon ShakeOut Academy at Benson High School Thursday, an event designed to encourage students to practice safety techniques in the event of a natural disaster.

Some of the skills covered included CPR, search and rescue techniques and putting out fires with extinguishers and water pumps.

Students who participated in the academy, like Karina Alcantara, said the experience was fun and challenging.

"it was hard because there was like no water left, but I know that I can't grab it at the end because I’m not going to be able to control it. I just need to grab it closer," she explained.

The event was held in coordination with the Red Cross, which is holding classes on earthquake preparedness across Oregon this fall.

The emergency training is being taught to students in anticipation of "the Big One" that is predicted to hit the state in the future.

Students were encouraged to take the skills they learned home to family and friends.

For more information on the academy, log on to ShakeOut.org/Oregon.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.