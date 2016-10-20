Police ID man killed in Milwaukie area; warrant issued for murder suspect

Similar Mini Cooper as one sought in connection to a homicide in the Milwaukie area. (Image: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)

Police have identified a 50-year-old man who was killed in the Milwaukie area and a warrant has been issued for a suspect accused of murder.

The body of 50-year-old Matthew Nelson Timmons was discovered in a home on the 1700 block of Southeast Oatfield Road at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers responded to the scene on a report of a disturbance.

Police identified 51-year-old Dean Christian Boettcher as a person of interest in the case and described him as armed and dangerous.

On Thursday, police said Boettcher is now a wanted murder suspect. His current location is not known.

Investigators said Boettcher lived with Timmons at the home on Oatfield Road.

Timmons died of multiple stab wounds.

Boettcher was last believed to be driving a 2010 off-white Mini Cooper with Oregon plates 399HJL.

Anyone who sees Boettcher is advised to call 911 immediately and do not approach him.

A woman who was also initially sought as a person of interest in the case was located by police and is now considered a witness, not a suspect.

No other details were released about the investigation.

