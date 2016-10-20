Friends come together to support business destroyed by gas explosion

Crews continue to remove debris from the location of a gas explosion in northwest Portland that destroyed the business Portland Bagel Works, among others. (KPTV)

One of the businesses hit the hardest by the gas explosion in northwest Portland is Portland Bagelworks.

It was one of many family-owned businesses along Northwest 23rd Street and was at the very center of the natural gas explosion.

Now friends of the owners are coming together to support them.

The owners were leasing a space inside the building and have insurance, but it doesn’t cover their equipment, all of which was lost in the explosion.

On top of the losses for the owners, their employees are going without pay until they can sort out unemployment claims and may not be able to support their own families for the next few weeks.

It will certainly be a long and tough road ahead, but friends say they just want to help fill the gaps for them as they start over with nothing.

“This was devastating for them yesterday, they were in shock today,” friend Desi Moncrieffe said. “There are a lot of tears and a lot of questions, and when something like this happens, you don’t know what to do.”

That’s why Moncrieffe opened a donation account for them at Wells Fargo, where people can give at any bank branch under the “Portland Bagelworks Catastrophe Fund.”

There are also two GoFundMe campaigns that have been set up, one to help rebuild the business and another to benefit employees.

