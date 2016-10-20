Police: Brood gang members took over vacant SE Portland home, sold meth, stole cars

Jail booking photos for, from top left, Phillips, Rodriguez, O'Neil, Michaels and Hegre.

Brood gang members took over a vacant home in southeast Portland, sold methamphetamine and stole cars, according to police.

Portland Police Bureau SERT members served a search warrant for the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit at a home and neighboring apartment on the 5300 block of Southeast 122nd Avenue at 5 a.m. Thursday.

Neighbors had complained to police about the location and further investigation revealed the occupants of the home were part of the Brood street gang.

Investigators said they moved in after the home was left vacant. They were selling meth, stealing cars and trying to take over the entire property, according to police.

Detectives said they recovered meth, scales, packaging material, a stolen vehicle and items used for ID theft Thursday.

Five people were arrested. John C. Phillips, 47, and Charles C. O'Neil, 20, were arrested on charges including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Kyleah M. Hegre, 22, Donald R. Michaels Jr., 43, and Shawna D. Rodgriguez, were each arrested on charges of possession and delivery of meth.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.