Firefighters recover 'signs of salvation' for tattoo shop owner from explosion rubble

Firefighters were able to pull two signs and a statue from a tattoo shop from the debris left by a gas explosion that leveled the building where the shop was located in northwest Portland. (KPTV)

The owner of a tattoo shop lost in the explosion in northwest Portland Wednesday had what he called signs of salvation Thursday morning.

Crews with Portland Fire & Rescue salvaged three things from Art Work Rebels, which was located on the second floor of the building destroyed by the explosion.

Firefighters recovered two signs and a small statue from what was left of the building on Northwest 23rd and Glisan.

Jason Kundell, the owner of the shop, said he is devastated but is glad there are still memories of his 7-year-old business.

"I have to say it feels absolutely amazing. Feels like a good sign for salvation, I guess," he said. "The sign - I'll take what I can get with the sign."

Kundell has already started looking at other places to set up shop.

He said he wants to stay in the area and hopes landlords will reach out to him if they have space available.

"The tattoo community has already been helping out immensely with machines and power supplies and things like that, and a lot of the local shops have offered places to work in the meantime," Kundell said Wednesday. “This shop is the cumulative of my life’s work and it’s a lot, it’s a heavy loss. All things considered, I’m glad no one was hurt, especially any of my employees."

A GoFundMe campaign has been started for the tattoo shop, and it has already raised more than $38,000 of the $50,000 goal.

