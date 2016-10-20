Deputies searching for missing 66-year-old Aloha man with dementia

Deputies are asking for the public's help locating a missing 66-year-old Aloha man with dementia.

Deputies were called to a home in the area of Southwest Cornelius Road and West Baseline Road on Thursday afternoon.

A caretaker reported that Dane Davis had not been seen or heard from in three days.

His home was found unlocked with his vehicle still in the garage.

Deputies said Davis has dementia, making it difficult for him to find his way home. Davis is not believed to be able to care for himself and there are fears he is unable to keep himself safe.

Davis is a black man, 5 feet 6 inches tall with a heavy build and salt and pepper facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with blue jeans and is known to wear Oakland Raiders apparel.

Based on past behavior, investigators believe Davis might be riding public transportation, specifically MAX trains.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 503-629-0111.

Deputies have put out at least two other alerts regarding Davis this year after he had gone missing. In those cases he was found safe.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.