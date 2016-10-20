Some residents living near natural gas explosion allowed to return home

Campbell Court Apartments residents were allowed to return home after a natural gas explosion that happened on Wednesday. (KPTV)

Some of the people displaced by the natural gas explosion are helping clean up the neighborhood before being allowed to go home.

People living in the Campbell Court Apartments were not allowed to stay inside the building Wednesday night.

The apartments over look the site where the explosion happened.

One of the people living in the apartment complex is a structural engineer and said the building is secure. He said he was thrown across the room by the explosion.

"Most of the damage to the building is just smoke and the smoke isn't that terribly severe in most of the building, everybody just smells like a campfire right now, which is kind of unusual. Most fire damage it's a horrible, horrible stink. My unit, the unit next to mine and the unit below mine were all closest to blast side so they all get pretty heavily irrigated for over spray but that's what the fire department does for the right reason," said Conrad Vandyke.

Vandyke told Fox 12 the property managers were constantly checking with everyone to make sure they were taken care of Wednesday night.

Many people in the building were expected to be allowed back home on Thursday.

