Damian 'Dame D.O.L.L.A.' Lillard releasing new album 'The Letter O'

Damian Lillard is already a force on the court for the Trail Blazers, and now he is taking on the charts with his first album as Dame D.O.L.L.A.

Lillard will release “The Letter O” on digital platforms at 9 p.m. PDT, and the album contains 12 tracks featuring the Portland guard and guests including Lil Wayne, Juvenile, Jamie Foxx and Raphael Saadiq.

In a tweet Thursday, Lillard references three places key to his upbringing that seem to tie to the album’s name.

Lillard grew up in Oakland, California, then played college basketball at Weber State University in Ogden, Utah, before starting his professional career here in Oregon.

While this will be the first full album for Dame Dolla, he has performed a few times around Portland and released multiple singles on SoundCloud, where he has preview tracks from the new album.

The album will be available on Apple Music, iTunes and Spotify.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.