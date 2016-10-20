Police: Two NE Portland businesses robbed at gunpoint by three suspects

Portland police are looking for three suspects after they robbed two northeast Portland businesses at gunpoint Tuesday night.

Police said the first robbery happened at 11:36 p.m. the Red Roof Inn, located at 3828 Northeast Sandy Boulevard. The second robbery happened at 11:53 p.m. at a Plaid Pantry store, located at 14090 Northeast Sandy Boulevard.

Police said in both incidents, three men robbed the victims at gunpoint.

According to police, before leaving the Plaid Pantry parking lot, the suspects also robbed a tow truck driver.

No injuries were reported.

The male suspects in both robberies were described as one African American and two unknown race.

Robbery detectives believe the robberies may be related.

Anyone with information is asked to call robbery detectives at (503) 823-3333.

