Control Voltage offers artists a chance to explore electronic music

Control Voltage is a local Portland music store specializing in synthesizers and electronic musical instruments.

From MIDI controllers to drum machines and anything accessory you could want the store is a must for electronic artists.

What makes Jason Kramers store so unique is that it is only one of a handful in the country specializing in electronic music instruments and equipment, making it a destination for customers from all over the world.

Portlandia star and musician Fred Armisen is known to even stop in for gear while the show is in production,

You can find more about the shop by stopping by at 3742 N Mississippi Avenue, or by visiting ControlVoltage.net.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.