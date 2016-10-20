Stars of FOX's Rocky Horror stop by MORE - KPTV - FOX 12


FOX has re-imagined the 1975 cult classic film, The Rocky Horror Picture Show as a two-hour TV event airing Thursday night, and the cast talked with MORE about stepping into those high-heeled shoes.

Ryan McCartan, who plays Brad, and Reeve Carney, who plays Riff Raff, are both accomplished professional musicians who tour the country performing live in addition to their roles in the show.

Both actors said they were honored to be a part of the legacy of the movie, which still runs in theaters across the country.

For more information on the show, visit FOX.com/RockyHorror.

