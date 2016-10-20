Parkrose Middle School adopts newest 'sparrow'

Students and staff at Parkrose Middle School are helping out the family of a little boy.

On Thursday, the Parkrose's Sparrow Club adopted two-year-old Benjamin Bobosky as its newest "sparrow."

The club is a way for the school and students to empower kids to help kids in medical need.

Benjamin was born two months premature, and since then he has had a brain hemorrhage, three brain surgeries and also has an epileptic condition. He is also at risk for lifelong seizures.

Last year Benjamin was diagnosed with spastic quadriplegia, a form of cerebral palsy.

Benjamin can't communicate using his voice, so he uses a special book with pictures and symbols.

The Sparrow Club will help raise money that will go to Benjamin's medical expenses and a wheelchair ramp to his house.

To learn more about the Sparrow Club, visit: ms.parkrose.k12.or.us/Activities/sparrow-club-info.html

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.