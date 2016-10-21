Businesses bounce back after NW Portland natural gas explosion

Businesses near Northwest 23rd Avenue and Hoyt Street in northwest Portland have quite a bit of damage still to clean up following Wednesday’s natural gas explosion.

The damage and debris is not slowing many business owners down, rather it’s sparked some creativity to keep the doors open and get things back to normal.

“We’re gonna make it happen,” said Aaron Kerschen, sous chef at 23Hoyt.

After the blast, restaurant 23Hoyt lost power and natural gas. To work around it they set up an outdoor grill.

“We were skeptical if we were going to be open today,” Kerschen said. “But now that we are, I’m glad it will be fun. There is obviously a lot of hustle and bustle out here, there are a lot of hardworking people out there.”

23Hoyt was one of several business Portland Fire Chief Mike Myers toured on Thursday.

“I think it is starting to become more real to the business owners and you start talking to them personally, everyone gets a little choked up,” Myers said.

He went door-to-door with his wife, talking with business owners and answering any questions or concerns they have.

“We’re going to do everything we can, we’ve got a lot of people working to get business back open and get you back to where you can get your day together,” Myers said.

