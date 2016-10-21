Police searching for missing 21-year-old Portland woman - KPTV - FOX 12

Police searching for missing 21-year-old Portland woman

Anna Schmidt (Photo: Portland Police Bureau) Anna Schmidt (Photo: Portland Police Bureau)
The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public's help to find a missing 21-year-old woman.

Police said Anna Schmidt was reported missing on Wednesday and was last seen by her roommate on October 16. Schmidt is a hiker and recently bought a new tent and backpack.

According to police, her vehicle was found in the Columbia River Gorge near Bonneville Dam.

Police said there are no signs of foul play, and investigators are worried she may have gotten lost or injured while hiking.

Schmidt is described as white, 5 feet 4 inches, 125 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking anyone who went hiking in the Columbia River Gorge over the past few days to look at Schmidt's photo and report any sightings to PPB's Missing Persons Unit.

If anyone has current information about Schmidt's whereabouts, please call 911.

