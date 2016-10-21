Police investigating shooting outside NE Portland strip club, no injuries reported

The Gang Enforcement Team is investigating a shooting that happened outside the Playpen Strip Club Thursday night.

Portland police said reports of gunfire came in at 8:40 p.m.

When officers arrived to the strip club, located at 6210 Northeast Columbia Boulevard, they found evidence of gunfire.

Police talked to witnesses and learned that gunfire happened in the alley next to the strip club, and that the shooter and intended victim(s) left the area in separate vehicles.

No victims were found at the scene or at any area hospitals.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Non-Emergency Line at (503) 823-3333.

