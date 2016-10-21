Police investigating shooting outside NE Portland strip club, no - KPTV - FOX 12

Police investigating shooting outside NE Portland strip club, no injuries reported

Posted: Updated:
Portland Police Bureau (File image) Portland Police Bureau (File image)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The Gang Enforcement Team is investigating a shooting that happened outside the Playpen Strip Club Thursday night.

Portland police said reports of gunfire came in at 8:40 p.m.

When officers arrived to the strip club, located at 6210 Northeast Columbia Boulevard, they found evidence of gunfire.

Police talked to witnesses and learned that gunfire happened in the alley next to the strip club, and that the shooter and intended victim(s) left the area in separate vehicles.

No victims were found at the scene or at any area hospitals.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Non-Emergency Line at (503) 823-3333.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.